Vigil in support of Palestine
San Diego State University students held a vigil in support of Palestine Wednesday.
San Diego State University students held a vigil in support of Palestine Wednesday.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after he allegedly shot into a vehicle at his San Diego-area home.
The Phillies will look to close out the series on Thursday at home. The Braves will try to send it to a Game 5.
Grab it before your next trip.
Sergio Brown reportedly was deported Tuesday from Mexico and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego.
Colorado hosts Stanford Friday night in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
Constant notifications are disruptive and create this pressure to respond immediately. Turns out, it’s taking a toll on our mental health.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise won a significant victory in his quest to become speaker as he gained the support of a majority of House Republicans and overcame a challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan.
Kai Jones has been away from the team this fall due to “personal reasons,” and he posted earlier this week that he wanted to be traded.
Paulo Costa is not medically cleared to fight Khamzat Chimaev on Oct. 21 in the co-main event of UFC 294, so former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman accepted the bout.
All Fed officials agreed at their September meeting that interest rates would likely remain elevated for some time.
“I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.”
Kirilloff is heading to the injured list due to an undisclosed injury.
Corey Seager passed Barry Bonds for the most walks in a Division Series on Tuesday. The Rangers' slugger was walked nine times in three ALDS games against the Orioles.
Republicans remain mired in disagreement as war rages in Israel and as another government shutdown looms here at home.
Valve announced this week that Counter-Strike 2 doesn’t and won’t support macOS or older Windows PCs using DirectX 9 or 32-bit architectures.
The DeLorean is not a quick car, nor is it particularly thrilling to drive, but the nostalgia around its history is enough for collectors to go wild, especially for a low-mileage car like this.
Third quarter earnings season kicks off in full swing on Friday. Some Wall Street strategists believe it could be the next catalyst to send stocks higher.
Carpenter exposes suburban horror in his Peacock series, "Suburban Screams."
During the Sam Bankman-Fried trial on Wednesday, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison testified that the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to get their Alameda trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China unlocked. Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that the defendant is not charged in this case with bribery of Chinese officials, and the evidence was being offered for “limited purposes to display trust and confidence” as well as “motive” between Bankman-Fried and Ellison. Bankman-Fried was CEO in 2020 when the accounts, valued around $1 billion, were frozen, Ellison testified.