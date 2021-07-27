Vigil supports family

Jul. 27—Community members, friends and family put on a candle light vigil in Duncan Saturday night for a family after an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Shawn Tillison, 43, was fatally shot in Duncan last week after Duncan Police received a dispatch to a local residence for a domestic situation. The candle light vigil took place at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at 52 S. 4th Street. Those attending brought their own candles, took a moment of silence and prayed and supported Tillison's wife, Angela, during the service.

Eats & Beats Food Truck appeared at the vigil and donated 25% of their proceeds to help "with funeral expenses and Angela Tillison('s) living expenses, as she navigates this rough time," according to Shana Singleton and her wife, Danielle who own the Eats & Beats Food Truck.

Those attending the service shared memories of "Tattoo Shawn" and how he had touched their lives. In the middle of the service, it was announced that whatever money was missing from the fundraiser by Eats and Beats would be contributed to the family by an anonymous donor.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) leads the investigation. According to OSBI reports, Tillison was fatally shot by Duncan Police on Thursday afternoon after local law enforcement were dispatched to an area in the southern side of the city following a 911 call.

Reports show dispatch received the 911 call just after 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22 that took them to a residence in the 300 block of West Maple in Duncan.

When police arrived, OSBI reported a "male in the residence had a gun and after police arrived, he came out of the residence pointing the gun in the air."

Reports show Tillison "did not respond to the officer's commands to put the weapon down," and that "officers used less-lethal methods in an attempt to take him into custody" however "the suspect pointed the gun at officers and lethal force was used."

Story continues

It is unclear how many shots were fired at this time or if the officers were placed on paid leave.

OSBI has not released the identity of the police officers involved and will not unless charges are filed by the District Attorney.

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of the family to help with funeral expenses and other financial matters during this time.

According to the biography of the GoFundMe, "Shawn was a loving, kind man who was a tattoo artist for over 25 (years)."

"He loved his mom, his kids, his grandkid, his dog and his wife more than anything," states the GoFundMe information. "He would always go out his way to make anyone happy. He never met a stranger and loved to put a smile on faces (SIC)."

The goal for the account is set at $20,000. The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-shawn-tillison.