Vigil today for Hamilton woman missing more than two months

Mar. 17—An event happening today is aimed at shining a spotlight on the continued search for Kara Hyde who has been missing for more than two months.

Kara Hyde, 23, was last seen on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Dec. 5 and despite a reward and pleas for information from the police and her mother Lisa, there has been no information on her whereabouts.

The "Find Kara Hyde" will be 7 to 9 p.m. at Village Green Park on Wessel Drive in Fairfield, according to her mother, Lisa, and organizers.

Hamilton Police announced shortly after the woman's disappearance that the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Hyde. The family announced an additional $1,000 in reward money.

Hyde went missing after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand at about 2 p.m. that day, according to the Hamilton police report. She was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 18, police said.

The family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara. That's what has been a place of interest.

Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said Wednesday in the past two months, police have continued the investigation and searches for Hyde.

"They have interviewed witnesses and people that are acquainted with her. They have searched the Crawford Woods Park on two occasions. We have sent information requesting information with a reward. Also, we have put posts on Facebook asking for information on her whereabouts," Burkhardt said.

Lisa Hyde told the Journal-News in previous interviews she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde's whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.