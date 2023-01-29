Vigil for Tyre Nichols planned Monday night at Worcester City Hall

WORCESTER — A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night outside City Hall on Main Street in memory of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who was fatally beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

The vigil will start at 5:30 p.m.

Along with the vigil, an event flyer said that members of the community will speak.

The vigil is being organized by Free Worcester and the Independent Socialist Group of Worcester.

Police body cam video released Friday shows five Memphis officers brutally beating the 29-year-old Nichols, shouting expletives and using pepper spray and a baton on him, while he called out for his mother in a traffic stop Jan. 7.

He was hospitalized and died three days later.

The five officers were all fired and were charged Thursday with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection to Nichols' death.

Vigils nationwide have been organized to remember Nichols.

On Saturday, Worcester Police Chief Steven M. Sargent and City Manager Eric D. Batista both released statements condemning the actions of the Memphis officers and promised to work to improve community relations with police and dismantling systemic racism in city government.

Worcester police are currently under a civil investigation by the office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins and the U.S. Justice Department, attempting to determine whether a pattern of discriminatory practices or excessive use of force exists within the department.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Vigil planned Monday at Worcester City Hall for Tyre Nichols who was beaten by Memphis police.