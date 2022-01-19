Vigil for woman who died after being pushed from New York subway platform

New Yorkers hold a vigil for Michelle Go, an Asian American woman who died after being pushed on the subway tracks by a mentally ill man. Elected officials and citizens gather in Times Square to honor her memory and raise the issue of crime rise in New York City.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories