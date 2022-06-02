Vigilante justice has no place in Pierce County politics. Josh Harris should know better

Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris did not return calls from reporters on Wednesday.

That’s probably for the best. There’s nothing Harris could say to explain himself and the unbelievably dangerous (and stupid) situation he created.

As the TNT’s Craig Sailor and Jared Brown reported, it was Harris — the man previously best known for bailing out the cops charged in the death of Manuel Ellis who’s now running on a law-and-order platform in Pierce County’s District 7 — who allegedly shot at a suspected car thief earlier this week.

The shooting, at a known homeless encampment near Cheney Stadium, occurred Monday evening after Harris and another person went looking for stolen property, according to police. A confrontation predictably ensued, and after officers were summoned, the suspected thief allegedly sped past police and drove toward Harris, who was armed, prompting him to fire into the vehicle.

Once he’s released from the hospital, the suspect — who has not been identified — will be booked for possession of stolen property and aggravated assault, according to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

What the future holds for Harris is much more uncertain.

He, too, could face criminal charges. Or maybe he won’t. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s office will ultimately decide

What’s already abundantly clear, two month before Pierce County voters cast their ballot in this year’s primary election?

Harris should never, ever be trusted with public office.

This isn’t about crime. It’s not about homelessness, either, or anyone’s frustration with the city or county’s response to either problem. It’s certainly not about gun rights.

It’s about common sense, a quality Harris appears to be lacking.

“Public safety is number one,” Harris, who owns a local construction company, told The News Tribune in May when asked about his candidacy.

His recent actions suggest otherwise.

Josh Harris’ record

Here’s the truth of Harris’ campaign: It should already be dead in the water, but in the year 2022 — with the divide over crime, homelessness and police reform wider than ever — the reality promises to be far more complicated and maddening.

Story continues

Just last week, Patrick Malone of the Seattle Times reported that Harris has a criminal record of his own. In normal times, Harris’ history would be disqualifying hypocrisy, but … you know the rest.

The supposed law-and-order candidate, who’s running as a Republican, already has more than $20,000 in contributions to aid in his effort to win a seat on the Pierce County Council, far more than any other Republican in the race, though almost all of it is his own money.

So how should we view Harris’ vigilante escapades earlier this week? It’s not as complicated or partisan as some will suggest.

Yes, crime is a problem, and the regional increase our communities have experienced — including a spike in car thefts — should concern us all.

Yes, local residents have every right to be angry and frustrated, and every right to demand an adequate response from elected leaders.

Yes, people have the right to protect themselves, and if Harris was lawfully carrying a weapon and used it in self defense, that’s not necessarily a crime.

But you know what else is true?

Those who take the law into their own hands — and have a history of skirting it — are displaying their true colors: They’re the same people who believe they don’t have to abide by the rules, however they rationalize it.

It was Harris who armed himself. It was Harris who went looking for trouble. And it was Harris who found it.

His growing record speaks for itself.