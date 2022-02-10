Vigilante suspected of shooting at stolen car in Port Orchard

A suspected vigilante is believed to have chased a stolen car through South Kitsap on Sunday night, shooting at it, and refusing instructions from a 911 dispatcher to cease the chase.

No injuries were reported in the chase and shooting, but in a statement issued Wednesday, Port Orchard Police Chief Matt Brown said car thefts have frustrated the community, but condemned the incident as “a wanton disregard for the law and could have resulted in tragedy or death.”

No arrests have been made.

The incident comes as reports of car thefts are increasing and police are limited in pursuing suspects after a change in state law last year. In Kitsap County, there were two recent instances where suspected car thieves rammed police officers who had tried to prevent them from fleeing by boxing in the stolen cars.

The incident started Sunday at 9:21 p.m. when a 911 caller said they were pursuing a stolen vehicle after a confrontation. Dispatchers told the caller to cease their pursuit “but were refused,” according to the statement.

“The chase lasted several minutes before the caller told 911 that shots had been fired,” the statement said. “The caller then became uncooperative and refused to meet with police."

The pursuit is believed to have traveled through the city and parts of Bethel Road, SE Mile Hill Drive and Lund Avenue before the caller pulled over before reaching Highway 16.

On Monday morning, Kitsap County sheriff deputies found the stolen car, on which multiple bullet holes were visible. All appeared to have come from outside the vehicle.

No other vehicles or buildings were found that had been struck by gunfire.

Investigators don’t believe there is an immediate danger to the public, the statement said, but requested the community contact police and not to pursue suspects on their own.

“The rise in crime within our community is frustrating for all of us,” Brown said in the statement. “We encourage everyone to not put themselves and others at risk and let law enforcement, who are trained to do so, investigate and pursue alleged criminal acts.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Vigilante suspected of shooting at stolen car in Port Orchard