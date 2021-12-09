Vigils held ahead of Bigler Stouffer's scheduled execution

Anti-death penalty groups will hold vigils again Thursday outside the governor's mansion in Oklahoma City and next to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Convicted murderer Bigler Jobe "Bud" Stouffer II will be put to death Thursday morning at the penitentiary unless the U.S. Supreme Court grants him a last-minute stay. The execution is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Around 30 protesters showed up outside the governor's mansion Wednesday night.

Stouffer claims he was wrongfully convicted of a 1985 fatal shooting in Oklahoma City.

"Stouffer is 79 years old and has been in prison for the past 36 years,” Don Heath, chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, said in a news release.

Alli Sullivan, from Oregon, protests the execution of Bigler "Bud" Jobe Stouffer II. Protesters from Death Penalty Action, the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty and other allies gathered Wednesday evening for a vigil and protest in the park across the street from the Governor's Mansion at 820 NE 23rd Street in Oklahoma City.

“That would be considered sufficient punishment in all other Western democracies. How does killing this man in our name satisfy justice or make any of us safer?”

Participants in the coalition's "Don't Kill for Me" demonstration will begin a silent vigil at 10 a.m. Thursday in front of the governor's mansion. They will conclude with a circle prayer after getting notice the execution was carried out.

Protesters from Death Penalty Action, the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty and other allies gathered at 5pm for a visibility action and protest in the park across the street from the Governor's Mansion at 820 NE 23rd Street in Oklahoma City, December 8, 2021.

Also outside governor's mansion, and the penitentiary, will be protesters with a national organization known as Death Penalty Action.

"Regardless of one’s feelings about the death penalty, no one can argue that government can be trusted to always get it right, or that capital punishment is an effective public policy," Abraham Bonowitz, the organization's director, said in a news release.

Bigler Stouffer

Praying outside the penitentiary will be Bryan Brooks, pastor of the Church of Saint Benedict in Broken Arrow, and other Catholics.

He said they will pray first for the victim, Linda Reaves, and her family, then for

Stouffer and his family, and finally for the correctional officers involved.

The execution will be the second in Oklahoma in more than six years. The same groups held vigils Oct. 28 during the execution of inmate John Marion Grant.

Gov. Kevin Stitt denied clemency to Stouffer on Friday.

