Vigils held to memorialize teens killed in separate murders in Kissimmee, Sanford

Friends and family in two Central Florida communities are remembering teens violently killed in the past week.

18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo was found on November 11, shot to death in a car at Coastline Park in Sanford. No arrests have been made in that case yet.

In Kissimmee, friends of 16-year-old Paola Pagan gathered Friday to honor her memory. Pagan was stabbed to death at the Kensington Apartments Thursday morning near John Young Parkway and Carroll Street.

Attendees at both vigils described the violence as senseless.

Police say Pagan was stabbed by an acquaintance she hadn’t spoken to in years. They’ve identified that acquaintance as 17-year-old Anas Muhammad.

Police say Muhammad admitted to walking up behind Pagan and stabbing her. According to his arrest warrant, Muhammad told Kissimmee police she was an “easy target” and had anyone else come along, he would have done the same to them.

In Sanford, Sarah Schweickert mourned her 18-year-old daughter, Kaylin Fiengo, at a vigil at Coastline Park Friday. Fiengo was found at the park on November 11, shot dead in a car.

“She has a one-year-old son that now doesn’t have a mom,” Schweickert said.

Detectives say Fiengo was at the park to meet up with someone she knew, but they have few answers about what took place after that.

Fiengo’s death caught the attention of former City of Sanford Commissioner Velma Williams.

“I wanted to come out and give my support. I wanted to appeal to the community to stop the violence,” Williams said. “We got to get to the root of things. We have got to face reality and decide whether it is something happening in the home or the community…a lack of services to meet those teenagers’ needs.”

Schweickert says not having the full story in her daughter’s case has been a nightmare.

“Somebody knows something,” Schweickert said. “It has to be done. Somebody has to come forward and say something. Until then, we have no closure.”

There is a reward of up to $5,000 being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

