Vigils planned for Perry community in wake of high school shootings

Vigils are being announced as the community mourns shootings at Perry High School.

The New Day Assembly of God, 2313 First Ave., has invited community members to its sanctuary at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"Oh the tragedies of the world, but the hope God gives," the church posted on its Facebook page, adding, "let's come together tonight to pray for our community in the aftermath of the shooting at Perry HS."

Also at 6 p.m., a candlelight prayer vigil will be held at Wiese Park, 1800 Pattee St., known for its memorial to teen child abuse victim Sabrina Ray.

"We will meet at the shelter area at Wiese Park at 6:00 p.m. to gather as a community for a time of prayer, and honoring and mourning together the lives tragically lost this morning," a Facebook posting said.

Another will be held at 7 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 2810 First Ave.

"In response to the tragedy, overwhelming our community right now, I am announcing a prayer vigil at Crossroads Church at 7 PM tonight," a posting on the church's Facebook page said. "The entire community is invited to join us."

The Perry Community School District has canceled classes Friday, according to its districtwide communication system. Counseling services will be available at the Perry Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

