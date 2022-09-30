Vigils planned to raise awareness of domestic violence

Sep. 30—October is a month to wear purple in an effort to raise awareness against domestic violence.

Women In Need, WIN, which operates the domestic violence shelter for Rockwall and Hunt counties is offering vigils in both counties this month in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in support of those who have experienced the specter of violence..

WIN is hosting the Rockwall County Domestic Violence Vigil on the steps of the Rockwall County Courthouse, 1111 West Yellow Jacket Lane in Rockwall at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19. The vigil is to recognize and celebrate the courage and perseverance of domestic violence survivors and pays tribute to those lost at the hands of violence.

A Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil is also scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Hunt County Courthouse.

Anyone needing information about WIN can contact the Rockwall office at 972-772-3000 or the Greenville office at 903-455-4512.