Vignarajah again runs for mayor, Dixon gets endorsement

Thiru Vignarajah is again running for mayor of Baltimore, joining three other candidates who will be again running for the city's top office. This will be his second try for mayor, as Vignarajah ran back in 2020 but failed to secure the Democratic nomination in the primary. He placed fourth in that race with 11.5% of the vote, losing to eventual Mayor Brandon Scott and former Mayor Sheila Dixon, both of whom are also running in 2024. Vignarajah also ran for Baltimore City state's attorney in 2018 and 2022, but lost to Marilyn Mosby and Ivan Bates, respectively.

