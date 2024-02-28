Vigo commissioners hire law firm for casino relationship

Feb. 27—The Vigo County Commissioners voted Tuesday to hire a law firm to negotiate its ongoing relationship with Churchill Downs, owners of the Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Representing the county commissioners will be the law firm Bose, McKinney and Evans, which is based in Indianapolis.

The casino along East Margaret Avenue on the city's east side is scheduled to open April 5, with the connected hotel to open May 15.

Commissioners held an executive, or closed, session Friday to discuss the casino.

"We just went through the local development agreement and discussed things that we had concerns with," said Commissioner Chris Switzer. That discussion led to the hiring Bose, McKinney and Evans.

Asked what issues initiated seeking out the law firm, Switzer said the commissioners are "not willing to discuss that yet."

He added, "We're going to see how these conversations go with the attorneys and then see what they think and move forward from there. Not really much to talk about yet, just some minor concerns."

The law firm will bill the county on an hourly basis. Attorneys who will be working with the county include Gregory F. Hahn, whose rate is $875 an hour, Philip A. Sieuso, who bills $545 an hour, and Dustin J. Moloy, who charges $320 an hour. Other lawyers may work with the county as well, and sundry expenses and disbursements will be charged to the county.

The commissioners also agreed to continue a partnership between the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office and Indiana State University for the maintenance of a high-tech crime unit forensics team that serves the counties of Vigo, Clay, Fountain, Hendricks, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion.

The county is paying students and professors for their services as well as providing necessary equipment.

The agreement is budgeted at $197,380.

The commissioners will present their annual State of the County presentation at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Registration is closed.

The commissioners started offering these presentations four years ago as a response to the mayor's State of the City address. Since Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun will be giving his speech later in the year, the commissioners decided to schedule their presentation earlier than usual.

