UPDATE: Vigo correctional officer arrested on warrant for child molesting

Nov. 30—Update, 11:45 a.m.

A Vigo County correctional officer has been arrested.

Correctional officer Kenneth M. Smithee 51, was arrested on Nov. 30 on a warrant for three counts of child molesting, according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.

Smithee has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his criminal case, Plasse said. Smithee has served as a correctional officer for four years, the sheriff said.

The alleged incidents occurred some time between February 2017 and July 2021, according to a probable cause for the arrest warrant. The investigation, through the Indiana State Police, was sparked by a family member.

The minor was 9 when the first alleged incident occurred, according to the probable cause in the arrest warrant.

Smithee was slated to appear Tuesday afternoon for a probable cause hearing in Vigo County Superior Court Division 5.

