Vigo County Council approves funding for new county-owned morgue

Sep. 18—Having adequate space to store bodies prior to autopsies has been a significant issue for the Vigo County Coroner's office for many years, said Dr. Janie Myers, Vigo County coroner.

Last week, the Vigo County Council took action to address the problem by approving funding for a county-owned morgue.

It will be part of a new, $1.5 million storage/maintenance building near the new Vigo County Jail that will also house a sheriff's department garage, county building maintenance shop, and county overflow document storage.

The morgue will have a 12-person storage freezer; no autopsies will be done there.

"The county's storage problem has continued to worsen," Myers said in a news release. The coroner's office "is grateful to the council for the approval, which provides our county with much needed storage space," she said.

County commissioners are expected to sign a contract for the new facility with Garmong Construction on Tuesday, said Chris Switzer, county commissioner.

"We hope to break ground next month and have everything completed in the spring or early summer of 2024," he said.

The $1.5 million for the new storage/maintenance building will come from two sources: $768,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and $768,000 from EDIT (economic development income taxes).

In addition to providing needed space, the new morgue will also foster collaboration between the coroner's office and surrounding counties, which also have been dealing with a storage problem, Myers said.

"This is something that's been discussed with the county council for a couple of months," and then it was referred to the commissioners to help come up with a solution, Myers said Thursday.

"This is a problem that has been going on way before I even started. With COVID, it really made things worse," she said.

The county has primarily used Terre Haute Regional Hospital for storage and has a good relationship with Regional, but the hospital has limited capacity and it also provides storage for other counties as well.

The coroner's office paid about $35,000 last year for additional storage space while bodies awaited autopsies, Myers has previously stated.

Myers described other initiatives the coroner's office has been working on with county commissioners and others:

—The coroner's office has obtained contracts with its vendors and has begun to move to an electronic data storage system. "These actions were initiated to both streamline and standardize processes and quality," Myers said.

—The county was recently awarded a $3,270 grant from the Indiana Department of Health to purchase supplies that will help with death investigations.

This grant was part of a much larger grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve planning, implementation and evaluation of violence prevention programs.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue