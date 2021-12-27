Vigo County criminal justice system expands services in 2021

Dec. 27—The criminal justice system in Vigo County experienced its share of stresses and progress during 2021 as courts navigated the COVID-19 pandemic while adjusting to fill service gaps in the system.

In addition to the efforts to dig out of the criminal case backlog created due to COVID closures and delays, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office used 2021 to expand services.

In May, the office formally began its partnership with Indiana State University with the establishment of a High Tech Crime Unit, or HTCU, to assist local law enforcement with processing digital evidence.

Four student investigators and two faculty sponsors were sworn in as special investigators for the Vigo County Prosecutor and began assisting with acquiring and analyzing digital evidence. Early efforts included developing evidence and accessing digital information in a murder case.

The Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council was given funding by the state legislature to establish 10 HTCUs throughout Indiana.

Following a five-month competitive application process, Vigo County was selected to be one of the 10 host counties. The prosecutor's office was awarded a grant of $285,000 to establish and run the Vigo County HTCU serving Vigo, Clay, Fountain, Hendricks, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion counties.

"Digital evidence is an area that is constantly growing, including cell phone communications and location data, computer forensics and surveillance recordings. This evidence not only strengthens investigations, but it has also been used to exclude suspects during investigations," Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said. "This program gives our student investigators training, certifications and real life experience, while assisting law enforcement in accessing and preserving important evidence."

In follow through with discussions initiated in 2020, the prosecutor's office continued working to establish a Juvenile Drug Court program.

Drug Court is an intensive program providing services to individuals with a substance use disorder diagnosis. The goal for Juvenile Drug Court is to provide alternatives other than an adjudication and sentence to non-violent, substance dependent children to reduce substance abuse and criminal recidivism. Having laid the groundwork throughout 2021, this program has been approved for funding by the Vigo County Council and will be begin providing services in 2022.

Another new development in 2021 came when the Indiana Supreme Court allowed for live video streaming of jury trials.

The entire court process had to be adapted to meet COVID safety protocols, and jury trials were the area that required the most adaptation.

From jury selection in large venues allowing for social distancing, to the reliance on new technology to present evidence to the jury, to making sure all of the electronics were working to allow for the public to still have access to public hearings, many comfort zones were expanded.

"Jury trials require a lot of energy and preparation under the best of circumstances to prove a person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. But we met the challenges and changes that COVID brought about and were very successful in our jury trials and in resolving multiple major cases," Modesitt said.

The prosecutor said he is proud of the work of our deputy prosecutors, legal secretaries, child support caseworkers and other support staff. Like most organizations, the office was required to adapt to the changes COVID required.

"We have seamlessly transitioned between being able to work from home when the courthouse was closed to working in the office when circumstances allowed," Modesitt said. "Our team continued to provide a high level of service to law enforcement, the courts, the community and to those that have been victims of crime throughout this difficult year."

Chief Judge Michael Lewis of Vigo Superior Court 6 said the jury trial situation and the safeguards taken to protect jurors during the pandemic were major efforts for the court system.

The establishment of a dual diagnosis/work release program through Vigo County Community Corrections also changed the justice system landscape locally.

The relationship between substance abuse, mental illness and incarceration has been well-known to those who work day to day in the criminal justice system.

The dual diagnosis program helps those inmates with the dual diagnosis of mental illness and substance use to stay out of jail and move forward into a stable and healthy future.

Established through the work release program at Vigo County Community Corrections, the therapeutic program accepts qualified participants coming out of the Vigo County Jail.

The participants receive mental health treatment and appropriate counseling while residing in the work release center. Social workers help the individuals get enrolled in community treatment agencies such as Hamilton Center and Wabash Valley Health Center, apply for housing, and follow through on court-ordered directions.

"This program is filling the gap between us and our community partners," said Bill Watson, director of court services for Vigo County. "Often things become overwhelming for these people as they try to do the many things the court wants them to do, such as enroll in counseling and drug treatment and probation. So we have social workers who can help them walk through the process."

The program also helps relieve overcrowding in the county jail by moving people into the community corrections program for pre-trial services.

