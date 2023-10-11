Vigo County: Don't take materials from Markle Mill

Oct. 11—Vigo County has a few simple requests when it comes to Markle Mill Dam demolition project and the former mill site:

They are:

—Stay off the rubble at the dam site, which the county began demolishing on Monday.

—Don't take things, especially from the former mill site.

—If you took stones from the former mill site, please bring them back.

County Commissioner Chris Switzer on Wednesday said someone had crossed a fence, ignored a no trespassing sign and taken stones from the last remaining arch at the mill site, including the keystone.

Thefts have occurred the last two nights, he said.

The arch stones being taken is especially disappointing, he said, because the former mill site itself is not being removed — only the dam is being demolished at the county park property.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

When the Department of Natural Resources sent a letter to county commissioners condemning the dam on Otter Creek in the northern part of the county, the DNR made no mention of the former mill site, Switzer said on his Facebook page.

"We have plans to restore and fence it off," he said. "Unfortunately, people continue to disregard the fence and no trespassing signs, and continue to take pieces of the archways.

"If you have any information on who is taking these pieces, please reach out. Please just return them so we can reuse them."

In a short interview Wednesday, he added anyone with archway stones could return them to the commissioners office, 650 S. First St. in Terre Haute, and the county would accept those stones with no questions asked.

The county, he said, wants to restore and improve the Mark Mill property to bring it up to the quality of park that county residents expect, he said.

Anyone who might have information on where the arch stones might be also can call the commissioners office at 812-462-3367 or the non-emergency number at the sheriff's office, 812-462-3226, he added.

This sort of behavior, Switzer said, was "frankly, one of the reasons we had to bring the dam down. People would not stay off it."

And that's despite state law that prohibits wading, boating or swimming within 50 feet of a low-head dam, he added.

"This is the exact reason why the dam is not insurable," Switzer said on social media. "Please stay away from the dam and equipment.

After two well-attended public meetings on the dam removal project, county commissioners on March 14 approved removing it.

Demolition of of the dam on the property that has been a county park since 1999 has been upsetting to some Vigo County residents; as they saw it as a historic icon.

Commissioners have repeatedly said they never wanted to bring down history but did what they were obligated to do after considerable due diligence.

In addition to liability risks and costs, the insurance company would not not pay to repair or replace the dam, commissioners said at public meetings.

To rebuild the dam as a step-down dam would cost as much as $5 million, Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said in the spring.

Officials and consultants said the damn was deteriorating and certain to fail, and yet it now served no practical purpose. Further, the county's ecological consultants said removing the dam would improve both water quality and fishing and would have no effect on flooding.

The dam was originally built as a wood crib dam in 1817 to power a gristmill, but it was reconstructed using concrete in 1910.

The dam has been the site of a fatality. In June 2010, Tyler E. Jackson, 21, was swept over the Markle Mill Dam after entering the water a few yards south of the dam. The creek was filled to bank level with fast-flowing water fed by recent rains.

Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.