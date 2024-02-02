Vigo County History Center hosting Lost Creek Settlement program

Feb. 1—The Vigo County History Center will hold a presentation by Dee Reed on the Lost Creek Settlement of Vigo County at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the center's auditorium.

The Lost Creek Settlement was established in the early 1800's when a group of free Black Americans traveled from Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia to settle in eastern Vigo County to escape the racial violence and systemic oppression of the pre-Civil War South, according to a release from the center. This program aims to bring awareness about the settlement, share its history and celebrate the contributions and influence it has had in the community.

Reed is a 25-year career veteran in higher education, recently retiring from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. During her tenure, she provided the strategic direction to advance inclusive and equitable work and learning environments. In retirement, Reed has continued to contribute to the community through Art Spaces, Lost Creek Restoration and Preservation Foundation, Second Missionary Baptist Church, Wabash Valley Community Foundation and the Vigo County History Center.

Vigo County History Center and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members can attend for free. Tickets for adults are $7 and $6 for seniors.