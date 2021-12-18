Vigo County inmates file suit, seek class-action status

Dec. 17—A class action complaint against Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse and the Vigo County Jail has been filed by inmates claiming gross negligence and violation of constitutional rights stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomington attorney William R. Morris Jr., filed the lawsuit Dec. 13. It seeks monetary damages and an injunction to stop inmate exposure to COVID-19.

With inmates Paul Aubin, Dyllon Ware and Justin Gasaway as the named plaintiffs, the complaint claims to represent at last 52 inmates as the class of people confined in the jail since March 2020.

The lawsuit claims the sheriff was negligent in failing to provide hand sanitizer and requiring masks to be worn by inmates and jail staff. The COVID-related death of inmate Frederick Whitlock on Dec. 4, 2020, is cited as the reason an outbreak of COVID-19 was detected in the jail.

"Defendants knew or should have known that their decisions regarding Covid contamination and illness, causing plaintiffs to contract the virus, suffer symptoms, and experience undue infliction of emotional harm, undue anxiety and fear of death," the lawsuit contends.

No future court dates have been set.

The case is assigned to Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, who also is handling the pending jail overcrowding lawsuit that has led to construction of a new Vigo County Jail.

The Tribune-Star is seeking comment from Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.

