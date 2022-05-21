Vigo County Jail Log

In this article:

May 21—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Cordell T. Bluck, 22, 1200 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Intimidation and criminal mischief.

—Israel N. Hurtt, 19, 1000 block S. Eighth St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Battery and possession of a controlled substance.

—Ashanti T. Johnson, 19, 1900 block of N. Dressler St., Indianapolis. Booked 5:53 p.m. Battery.

—Rachael J. Johnson, 37, 800 block of S. Fourth St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Battery.

Wednesday

—Judith A. Abrams, 39, no address available. Booked 12:50 a.m. Assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

—Mats S. Alexander, 29, 200 block of S. Westplex Ave, Bloomington, Ind. Booked 10:28 p.m. Public intoxication.

—Courtney L. Erwin, 32, 10000 block of S. Trueblood Pl., Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 a.m. Failure to appear.

—Brook M. Garcia, 31, 600 block of English St., Danville, Ill. Booked 12:18 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Vincent E. Grimes, 52, no address available. Booked 7:58 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Robert M. Harkness, 48, 5300 block of Estate Rd., Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 p.m. Burglary.

—Kendia L. Hassell, 55, 200 block of Kent Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 a.m. Failure to appear.

—Charisa D. Hugunin, 22, 200 block of W. Jefferson St., Shelburn. Booked 1:35 a.m. Conversion.

—Brent M. Jeffries, 30, 100 block of W. Posey St., Brazil. Booked 10:27 a.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Cody L. Knight, 34, 1400 block of Woodley Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 a.m. Failure to appear.

—Andy C. Kruzan, 42, 7600 block of E. Dallas Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Operating while intoxicated (two counts).

—Samuel E. Maesch, 39, 3100 block of N. 22nd St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts), resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

—Duane C. Manuel, 31, 2600 block of Hulman St., Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts).

—Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of S. Third St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Theft (two counts), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

—Katrina M. McDonald, 29, 500 block of Second Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and domestic battery.

—Thomas L. Mundy, 58, 2900 block of Krumbhaar St., West Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia and failure to signal for turn or lane change.

—James J. Ready, 41, 1600 block of First Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Confinement and domestic battery.

—David M. Riley, 22, 1200 block of Third Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), criminal mischief, auto theft (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and escape from lawful detention (two counts).

—Lindsey Roberts, 30, 7400 block of S. Pine Hill St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .10 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Samantha L. Tucker, 32, 1900 block of Liberty Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 a.m. Neglect of a dependent (two counts) and escape from lawful detention.

—Kyle R. Watson, 24, 4500 block of N. Regan Pl., West Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Criminal mischief.

—Jeffrey D. Williams, 29, 2100 block of College Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Theft, auto theft, obstruction of justice, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.