Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 2, 2022

Aug. 3—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

—Bradley A. Dewey, 55, 2600 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 a.m. Burglary.

—Darrell W. Wright, 40, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Timothy R. Fiddler, 22, 200 block of South 10th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.

—Adrian L. Smith, 32, 4700 block of East Devonald, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Sunday

—Ronald Brewer, 23, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Clinton. Booked 3:08 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Brandi L. Hacker, 49, 2400 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

—Bradley Hildebrand, 32, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and criminal recklessness.

—Kimberly S. Henry, 40, 5200 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 a.m. Conversion.

—William D. Montgomery, 26, 100 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Michael S. Barrett, 53, 2800 block of West County Road 1200 North, Brazil. Booked 11:21 a.m. Theft.

—Cody W. Selvia, 25, 600 block of Lindon Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 p.m. Domestic battery.

Story continues

—Theodore H. Pohlman, 40, 500 block of West Harlan Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

Monday

—Robert E. Gabbard, 35, 1300 block of North 27th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Identity deception, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Stacy A. Basham, 53, 1300 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; assisting a criminal; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Charles Scott III, 42, no address available. Booked 2:55 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Gerald L. Gilbert, 51, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.

—Lacy L. Eason, 37, 2400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Conversion.

—Chad V. Glaze, 39, 4100 block of East 73 1/2 Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, escape and felon in possession of firearm.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.