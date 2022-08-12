Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 11, 2022

Aug. 12—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Michael A. Smith, 36, 2900 block of Winthrop Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 a.m. Theft (two counts) and fraud.

—April C. Harris, 43, 300 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).

—Barbara L. Perry, 58, 2900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 p.m. Intimidation.

—Amber D. Torres, 30, 10 block of Gilbert, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.

—Robert A. Williams, 43, 500 block of South Third Street, Clinton. Booked 2:16 p.m. Court order.

—Jesse L. Pugh, 40, 1900 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 p.m. Conversion.

—Bryce M. Hetterscheidt, 21, 400 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 p.m. Minor consuming alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, speeding and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Aaron M. Weger, 24, 1400 block of South 11 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Justice L. Shumaker, 21, no address available. Booked 7:14 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, residential entry and invasion of privacy.

—Casandra L. White, 39, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor and theft.

—Danieal L. McKinley, 49, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.

—David A. Rowley, 50, 800 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Failure to appear.

—James H. Grantham, 29, no address available. Booked 9:27 p.m. Auto theft and legend drug prescription violation.

—Kristin D. Arnett, 35, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:52 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.

Thursday

—Adam Rockhill, 35, 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, McCordsville. Booked 12:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Armon D. Bassett, 35, 1100 block of South 11 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Dustin L. Fagg, 19, 100 block of West Springhill Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and theft.

—Tyraja E. Brown, 24, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Chase Rusch, 21, 5400 block of Ponderosa Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.