Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 16, 2022

Aug. 17—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

—Ethan D. Dickey, 30, 200 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 p.m. Theft, escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possessing a look-alike substance; possession of methamphetamine; and reckless possession of paraphernalia.

—Christopher A. Greenlee, 51, 400 block of Ridgeview Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:50 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

—Julie R. Holvey, 40, no address available. Booked 3:48 p.m. Criminal trespass, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and invasion of privacy.

—Derek A. Snapp, 36, 8700 block of North County Road, Brazil. Booked 4:07 p.m. Strangulation.

—Beulah D. Prouse, 56, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Angiree S. Williams, 47, 2300 block of Orleans Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Mark A. Wilson, 36, 5500 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Aggravated battery; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Jessica M. Patrick, 44, 3100 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Domestic battery and battery.

—David M. Wilson, 38, no address available. Booked 8:37 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs; unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle; conversion; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device (two counts); unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; possession of methamphetamine; and false reporting.

Story continues

—Aaron C. Leonard, 35, no address available. Booked 8:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.

—Jessica L. McCullough, 32, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. Small claims, domestic battery, conversion, stalking, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Tuesday

—Keion M. White, 23, 3200 block of Roseway Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:37 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Stephanie M. Hapner, 39, no address available. Booked 12:38 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.

—Taylor B. Allen, 23, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

—Bradley D. Fish, 44, 1300 block of Keets Court, Dillsborough. Booked 10:29 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Michael R. Coe, 44, 25500 block of North 25th, Chrisman, Ill. Booked 11 a.m. Residential entry (two counts).

—Gunner Hay, 24, 400 block of South Redwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.