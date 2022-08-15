Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 14, 2022

Aug. 15—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—Robert V. Risley, 49, 10 block of East Blakeley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Theft.

—Donald S. Hendricks, 39, 4600 block of Grand Haven Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 10:47 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, 1800 block of North 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Derrick Rodgers, 38, no address available. Booked 1:48 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Antoine M. McDonald, 29, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.

—Summer D. Willis, 36, 1700 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Jimmy L. Parish, 39, 4400 block of South Sioux Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Intimidation and pointing a firearm.

—Shana E. Miller, 44, 300 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Lafayette I. Garrett, 39, 200 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

—Jamont D. Beard, 35, 1300 block of Fifth Ave, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Public intoxication.

—Rebecca E. Young, 25, no address available. Booked 8:04 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Saturday

—Daquan T. Jenkins, 18, 800 block of East 36th Place, Indianapolis. Booked 3:14 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Shaneta A. Moothery, 30, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Gage T. Brumley, 22, 700 block of South 10th, West Terre Haute. Booked 7 a.m. Criminal trespass; public intoxication by alcoholic beverage; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Story continues

—Rick L. Dobson, 73, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 a.m. Domestic battery, sexual battery, harassment and interference with the reporting of a crime.

—Julie R. Holvey, 40, no address available. Booked 12:34 p.m. Theft from motor vehicle.

—Kaiden T. Thacker, 19, 100 block of Belle Avenue, Vincennes. Booked 1:24 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of syringe.

—Mathew J. Stewart, 40, Pimento. Booked 1:31 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Frank R. Rich, 28, 100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Kagen R. Hodges, 34, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, failure to appear; escape from lawful detention; dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance; possession of marijuana; dealing in a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—David J. Martin, 26, no address available. Booked 4:55 p.m. Intimidation and criminal mischief.

—Christopher E. Flynn, 51, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Battery wit bodily injury.

—Russell C. Smith, 72, 3700 block of Cuervo Court, Albuquerque, NM. Booked 10:54 p.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Sunday

—William R. Redington, 36, 6500 block of North Robinson Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Mallory K. Boling, 31, 10 block of Sunset Pike Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

—Kevin R. O'Reilly, 50, 600 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.