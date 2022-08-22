Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 21, 2022

Aug. 22—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—Dalton R. Deweese, 25, 1600 block of South Central Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 10:03 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, unlawful possession or use of legend drug; out-of-county warrant; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of a controlled substance; possessing paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Ramona L. Smith, 34, 700 block of Walnut, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

—Charles E. Gray, 55, 1200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Disorderly conduct.

—Harry E. Dickison, 50, 2800 block of West Turner Indiana Street, Brazil. Booked 12:40 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Jessica L. Pell, 37, 9900 block of North Private Road 310 West, Brazil. Booked 1:06 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Matthew L. Rogan, 22, 200 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.

—Jeffrey J. Bryant, 55, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Justin E. Racey, 31, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Theft (two counts).

—Alexandria M. Reeher, 33, no address available. Booked 4:57 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.

—Lester W. Romanyk, 36, 200 block of South Main Street, Clinton. Booked 5:16 p.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Kendol Brown, 22, 700 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Failure to appear.

—David R. Elmerick, 38, 10 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Daniel J. Mol, 34, 2300 block of Curtis Street, Denver, Colo. Booked 9:48 p.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—James D. Garber, 21, 100 block of South 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Precious M. Limonta, 23, 1900 block of locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 p.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Kevin G. Stevenson, 55, 300 block of Sandalwood, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 p.m. Domestic battery.

Saturday

—Jorden P. Bedwell, 29, 700 block of North Vandalia Street, Brazil. Booked 2:05 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

—Jaden T. Hensley, 27, 1800 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Dominic A. Ave, 24, 300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.