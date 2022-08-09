Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 8, 2022

Aug. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

—Brian W. Acklin, 49, 2000 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Kora L. Coffin, 30, 10 block of Potomac Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

—Tamara L. Nalli, 30, no address available. Booked 10:54 a.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to person under 14, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and false reporting.

—Richard E. Durbin Jr., 45, no address available. Booked 1:44 p.m. Murder, battery committed with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery and robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.

—Jesse J. Hess, 35, 1500 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Murder, robbery (two counts), aggravated battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

—Kaylee A. Phillips, 21, 400 block of South Third, West Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Residential entry; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—James E. Wayne, 21, 100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Duane D. Kulakofsky, 46, 100 block of South Joshua Avenue, Parker, Ariz. Booked 9:43 p.m. Conversion.

—Jeremy M. Crumrin, 44, 1800 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Trafficking with an inmate outside a facility, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), bribery and possession of paraphernalia.

—Herbert L. Sams, 44, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Domestic battery.

Sunday

—Barry Smith, 57, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Reckless driving, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery by bodily waste.

—Nickole A. Donham, 34, 2300 block of East Cottom Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Cody A. Archer, 30, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 a.m. Auto theft, intimidation and criminal recklessness.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.