Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 8, 2022

Aug. 8—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—James A. Chapman, 33, 600 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 a.m. Criminal mischief, invasion of privacy and residential entry.

—Megan N. Kinsel, 38, 2900 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 a.m. False informing.

—Sean M. Stephens, 29, 7300 block of South State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation (two counts).

—Cedric R. Fleming, 33, Econolodge Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Aaron J. Brown, 28, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Carrying handgun without license.

—Dennis D. Plummer, 49, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.

—Justin E. Reedy, 34, 1100 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 p.m. Auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.

—Corey A. Rudisel, 34, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Carrying handgun without license and possession of methamphetamine.

—Jerry L. Rutledge, 39, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Josef D. Kash, 29, 10 block of North Seventh Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 11:08 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Saturday

—Larry McCullough, 43, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Keith A. Cohen, 37, 2500 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

—Kenneth J. Ladd, 49, 3100 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 a.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.