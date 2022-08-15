Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 15, 2022

Aug. 15—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—Kevin R. O'Reilly, 50, 600 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Jorge I. Guadarrama, 28, 3700 block of West 98th Street, Carmel. Booked 11:21 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.

—David S. Hall, 52, 10 block of 13 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—David L. Hammond, 33, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Lamar M. Brown, 31, 100 block of East Graysfield Circle, Clearwater, Fla. Booked 12:12 p.m. Intimidation.

—Rolynda E. Hillman, 32, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 p.m. Conversion.

—Nguyen Son L., 51, 5100 block of South Glenn Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Nikki M. Haraway, 32, no address available. Booked 3:16 p.m. Possession of controlled substance; maintaining a common nuisance; intimidation; resisting law enforcement; refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Michael D. Fennell, 43, no address available. Booked 6:41 p.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.

—John Granby, 49, 6400 block of West County Road 750 North, Fairbanks. Booked 8:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Monday

—Bobbie J. Whitner, 50, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.