Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 4, 2022

Aug. 4—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Ricky L. Norton, 33, 400 block of Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Amanda L Fulford, 36, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and domestic battery.

—Tracey L. Wheeler Jr., 43, 600 block of South Old U.S. 41, Carlisle. Booked 10:04 a.m. Court order.

—Rose A. Blair, 69, 100 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, legend drug prescription violation, and operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

—Bryce A. Rupska, 42, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 12:47 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.

—William M. Craffets, 38, 3400 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery (three counts), residential entry, intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, failure to provide vehicle registration certificate, expired plates, failure to stop at railroad crossing, no valid driver's license, no operator's license in possession and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

—Bryan J. Smith, 40, 1200 block of Walnut, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

—Buddy A. Williams, 33, 10 block of and Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jessica L. Hudak, 45, no address available. Booked 7:15 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Jasen D. Bigger, 46, 5700 block of Ucita Avenue, Pensacola, Fla. Booked 8:46 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and theft (two counts).

—JoVan Morris, 22, 10 block of 22nd Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Failure to appear and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Thursday

—David A. Edwards, 46, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Kai L. Morris, 46, 10 block of South 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Reckless driving.

—Tiffany Wright, 29, 10 block of Main Street, Ridgeway, Mo. Booked 4:27 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 5:38 a.m. Criminal trespass.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.