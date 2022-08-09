Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 9, 2022

Aug. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—Dexter A. Mendez, 22, 2900 block of West Private Road, Brazil. Booked 8:20 a.m. Public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jessica M. Buchanan, 31, 200 block of East 25th Road, Paris, Ill. Booked 5:30 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Jonathan E. Sivley, 31, 5500 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Domestic battery and confinement.

—Kevin R. Ash, 63, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Criminal mischief, public indecency and domestic battery.

Monday

—Travis M. Booker, 24, 1300 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 a.m. Court order.

—Larry D. Harris, 37, 1700 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Escape from lawful detention and carrying a handgun without a license (two counts).

—Jesse L. Hobbs, 20, no address available. Booked 3:38 p.m. Court order.

—Shane J. McGovern, 42, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

—Derrick J. Aynes, 47, 1700 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:59 p.m. Failure to appear and habitual traffic violator.

—Amanda R. Olson, 35, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Forrest B. Thompson, 43, no address available. Booked 9:58 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Rashad S. Allen, 28, 1300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 p.m. Residential entry and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

—Jeremy R. Thomas, 34, 300 block of East Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.

Tuesday

—Emily B. Wilson, 31, 10 block of West Washington, Sullivan. Booked 12:04 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Essence D. Hamilton, 24, 3900 block of Bluff Road, Indianapolis. Booked 12:21 a.m. Battery by bodily waste.

—Terri L. Riggs, 42, 6600 block of North Erickson, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, altered interim license plate and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Robert A. Coleman, 38, 400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and residential entry.

—Derek A. Snapp, 36, 8700 block of North County Road, Brazil. Booked 5:54 a.m. Strangulation.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.