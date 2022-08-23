Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 23, 2022

Aug. 23—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—Angel M. Budd, 30, 2200 block of Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 a.m. Auto theft, theft, out-of-county warrant, other (not classified), theft and conversion.

—Keith G. Damone, 37, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

—Katrina M. McDonald, 29, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Alexandria M. Reeher, 33, no address available. Booked 6:33 p.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, disarming a law enforcement officer, battery with bodily injury and battery against a public safety official.

—Jessica L. McCullough, 32, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Lana J. Cox, 51, 2200 block of North Second Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jacob D. Bolenbaugh, 19, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage.

Monday

—Martez D. McGee, 21, 700 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Leah J. Kraemer, 24, 1800 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Jeremy S. Allison, 47, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

—John R. Smith, 28, 1400 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, disregarding stop sign and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Lafaette I. Garrett, 39, 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 a.m. False informing, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Ian C. Duhe, 45, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Lyndee R. Garrett, 41, 5300 block of Indiana, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Michael L. Smith, 40, 800 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Jonathon P. Grigsby, 55, no address available. Booked 3:15 p.m. Court order.

—Christopher D. Wood, 45, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Deward E. Philpott, 53, no address available. Booked 4:42 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Taiwan D. Richards, 46, no address available. Booked 4:44 p.m. Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

—Anthony D. Cork, 50, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Bobbie J. Whitner, 50, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Robert W. Hope, 40, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Larry J. Prouse, 61, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Domestic battery.

—William L. Watson, 52, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, theft (two counts) and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

—Beulah D. Prouse, 56, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Marquis D. Griffin-Eckelberry, 32, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and failure to appear.

Tuesday

—Shawna L. Cunning, 33, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

—Jasen D. Bigger, 46, 5700 block of Ucita Avenue, Pensacola, Fla. Booked 5:01 a.m. Theft (two counts), auto theft and failure to stop after accident resulting in injury.

—Brian M. Wirey, 44, no address available. Booked 6:49 a.m. Expired plates, failure of occupant to use safety belt and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.