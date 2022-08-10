Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 10, 2022

Aug. 10—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Joseph L. Drury, 36, 100 block of West Jackson Street, Brazil. Booked 9:26 a.m. Court order.

—Mason D. Becker, 24, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Craig P. Livingston, 33, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Jazmine T. McDowell, 18, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Sarah N. Ward, 27, 200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Court order.

—Michael D. Brown, 49, 1400 block of South Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Debra A. Pruitt, 60, 10 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Criminal mischief and intimidation.

—Penny J. Long, 56, 2900 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

—Graylon D. Bell, 55, 700 block of South Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Zachary C. Schlotta, 29, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Jack R. Snow, 38, 300 block of West Taylor Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Stanita G. Antrobus, 43, no address available. Booked 8:41 p.m. Criminal mischief.

—Marcus Harris, 38, 2400 block of West 56th Street, Chicago, Ill. Booked 10:38 p.m. Domestic battery.

Wednesday

—Scott E. Myers, 59, 3700 block of West Woodland Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Christopher J. Rogers, 30, 200 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.

—Robert E. Lenges, 31, 1300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.