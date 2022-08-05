Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 5, 2022

Aug. 5—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Nathan D. Haskins, 40, 1900 block of Haven Drive, Evansville. Booked 9:31 a.m. Court order.

—Roger B. Ward, 66, 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 a.m. Court order.

—Robert J. Cordell, 41, no address available. Booked 11:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

—Zachary J. Farrell, 30, 2600 block of Kussner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 a.m. Auto theft.

—Caleb L. Anderson, 27, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 p.m. Aggravated battery and burglary of a dwelling.

—Cameron J. Newson, 23, 1900 block of 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device (two counts); improper or no tail or plate light; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

—Robert A. Smith, 30, 200 block of South Third Street, Farmersburg. Booked 2:53 p.m. No valid driver's license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Brian D. Moseman, 38, 10 block of Pear Tree Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Steven L. Tryon, 32, 9700 block of South Armstrong Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

Story continues

—Amanda C. Haughn, 35, 1700 block of South 28th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Gavin K. Williams, 42, 10 block of North Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Possession of a stolen handgun, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

—Kristin D. Arnett, 35, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 10:29 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

Friday

—Joshua D. Doty, 36, 1200 block of South Miller, Clinton. Booked 12:12 a.m. Auto theft; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Zachary C. Schlotta, 29, no address available. Booked 12:53 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Elizabeth J. Franks, 59, 3800 block of North Grove Place, St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Booked 1:31 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Leon K. Cornes, 21, 8700 block of East Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Nathan M. Barrett, 22, 200 block of Hamilton Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Shawn A. Winn, 37, 2700 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.