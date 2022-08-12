Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 12, 2022

Aug. 12—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Vanessa K. Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 10:35 a.m. Criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

—Charles E. Gray, 55, 1200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 p.m. Disorderly conduct.

—Kimberly D. Crowder, 43, 2600 block of Main Street, Lafayette. Booked 1:40 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Charisa D. Hugunin, 23, 900 block of West Eighth Street, Bloomington. Booked 2:20 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jeremiah Lamaster, 34, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Battery by bodily waste.

—Drew M. Atkinson, 27, Brazil. Booked 4:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official.

—Samantha Douglas, 46, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Terri J. Wallisa, 41, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jeremy R. Baugh, 29, 200 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.

—Daphney L. Allen, 40, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Aggravated battery use when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and attempted murder.

—David S. Keith, 30, 1600 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Robbery.

—Taylor E. Voorhees, 31, Marshall, Ill. Booked 9:25 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

—Brent A. Neibauer, 56, 200 block of North Second Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 10:35 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

—Matthew A. Fowler, 36, 200 block of Oakridge Parkway North, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Friday

—Nicole L. Norton, 33, 400 block of Popular Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Conversion.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.