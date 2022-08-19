Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 19, 2022

Aug. 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Leah Stinson, 18, 2100 block of East New Discovery Road, Rockville. Booked 12:49 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Jonathon T. Helton, 25, Riley. Booked 4:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Breanna M. Whippo, 20, 10 block of East Hopewell Street, Farmersburg. Booked 5:21 a.m. False reporting, possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

—Ashley J. Waltermire, 32, 300 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 a.m. Possessing a look-alike substance and possession of methamphetamine.

—Cordell M. Wells, 32, no address available. Booked 12:16 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and habitual offender.

—Taiwan D. Richards, 46, no address available. Booked 2:08 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—James C. Lalen, 42, 1200 block of East U.S. 40, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, obtaining controlled substance without valid prescription and possession of paraphernalia.

—Eric M. Roberts, 37, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Criminal mischief.

—Dustin Wimmer, 36, 10 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Theft.

—Mattie L. King, 48, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. No charge applicable.

—Vincent Grimes, 52, 1900 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Public intoxication.

—Jerry L. Rutledge, 39, 1300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Larry W. Jeffrey, 27, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.

—Charles J. Hendren, 25, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Amber N. Pitts, 39, 2100 block of Plum, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and escape from lawful detention.

—Andy G. Wilson, 33, 1000 block of North Burton, Shepardsville. Booked 9:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Shonda S. Howell, 51, 1600 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.

—Kaylee V. Brenton, 23, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Friday

—Hailee S. Diekhoff, 18, 100 block of West Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Intimidation.

—Moses Mang, 21, Riverfront Lofts, Terre Haute. Booked 2:12 a.m. Refusal to submit to breath or chemical test, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

—Aaron C. Holliman, 25, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

—Alexandra M. Reeher, 33, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

—Donovan K. Pierce, 18, Indiana State University, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

—Eulises Lopez, 32, 600 block of 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Ryan A. Dagey, 39, 800 block of North Raintree Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.