Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 27, 2022

Aug. 27—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Brandon Thomas, 28, 1500 block of Purcell Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 8:53 a.m. Burglary.

—Maddison McCormick, 20, 600 block of Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Chadwick S. Cutter, 54, 1300 block of Winterberry Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; visiting/maintaining alcoholic beverage common nuisance; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Mark A. Stedman, 25, no address available. Booked 5:01 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Donald R. Orman Sr., 54, 1800 block of North Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and invasion of privacy.

—Gabrielle R. Gilbrech, 25, 8900 block of North U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 5:52 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

—Robin Lynch, 56, 400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Expired plates, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Joshua J. Harrison, 40, 2500 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Jeremy A. Lovett, 38, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Auto theft.

—Ted A. Fagg, 49, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Small claims, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.

—David M. Wolfe, 39, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Jami H. Murdock, 36, 3700 block of East Sandalwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Story continues

—Matthew P. Bose, 36, no address available. Booked 9:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.

—Kyle S. Shultz, 28, 1900 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Failure to appear.

Friday

—Gary W. Mankin, 35, 1900 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 a.m. Felon carrying a handgun and possession of methamphetamine.

—Grace A. Bemis, 24, 6600 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Molly E. Winchell, 21, 10 block of West Trail Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.