Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 25, 2022

Aug. 25—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Harold A. Haggerty, 34, 2300 block of Evergreen Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 a.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.

—Daniel R. Hopkins, 50, 1700 block of North Linder, Chicago, Ill. Booked 10:43 a.m. Booked possession of methamphetamine and possessing paraphernalia.

—Brandon Thomas, 28, 1500 block of Purcell Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 10:53 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and criminal trespass.

—Tyler J. Cliver, 32, 10 block of West 600, Worthington. Booked 11:35 a.m. Court order.

—Troy Spoor, 21, 8300 block of Hoadley Street, Stinesville. Booked 2:12 p.m. Battery.

—Steven A. Hutchens, 37, 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Michael S. Katopodis, 47, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Criminal mischief.

—Kiel T. Morris, 22, 1100 block of South 11 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, burglary of a dwelling and invasion of privacy.

—Craig L. Black, 52, 100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.