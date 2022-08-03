Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 3, 2022

Aug. 3—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

—Lacy L. Eason, 37, 2400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Conversion.

—Trey W. Magnetti, 33, 1600 block of North 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Court order.

—Vanessa J. Richard, 31, 1300 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Bethany L. Oglesby, 27, 1600 block of South Trueblood Place, Farmersburg. Booked 3:34 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

—Scott A. Hockman, 51, 2500 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Stephen J. Dowd, 54, 300 block of North Ninth, Clinton. Booked 8:55 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Aleisa Y. Ekine, 56, 100 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—John R. Whitaker, 33, 200 block of Blackman Street, Clinton. Booked 10:46 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Christopher Martell, 31, 300 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.

—Amal S. Attalah, 54, 4200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Rodney M. Bundy, 72, 200 block of Robinwood Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Tuesday

—Magdy M. Atwa, 66, 4200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Laurie A. Taylor, 47, 600 block of North Clinton Street, Clinton. Booked 12:55 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Darryel L. Porter, 64, 5800 block of Sebring Court, Indianapolis. Booked 1:25 a.m. Domestic battery, dealing in methamphetamine and public intoxication.

Story continues

—Jennifer J. Fisher, 38, 300 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Charlotte Y. Moore, 51, 400 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts); possession of methamphetamine (three counts); possession of paraphernalia (two counts); operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.

—Jeremy A. Wheat, 18, 3200 block of Darwin Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

—Bradley R. Norman, 50, 10 block of South Ninth, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 a.m. Operating a vehicle with a false plate and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Steven Massutti, 41, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Christopher A. Baber, 26, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—David E. Bolinger, 45, 200 block of North 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 a.m. Burglary and theft.

—Jonathan A. Myrick, 46, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 a.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Anthony Thigpen, 26, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 a.m. Reckless driving; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Havah K. Getts, 20, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.

—Christopher A. Payne, 32, 700 block of Temple Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:39 p.m. Criminal recklessness, residential entry and false informing.

—Alivia C. Starr, 27, 800 block of West 50 North, Rockville. Booked 3:01 p.m. Court order.

—Terry L. Maxfield, 34, no address available. Booked 5:11 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Thomas D. Bussell, 38, no address available. Booked 6:26 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, felon in possession of a firearm, visiting a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

—Candace B. Jones, 23, 2400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Murder, robbery (two counts), aggravated battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

—Kole M. Hughes, 20, 500 block of Park Avenue, Lafayette. Booked 7:38 p.m. Possession of a firearm on school property and murder.

—Georgia L. Rooksberry, 25, 3500 block of West Woodland Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Travis A. Williams, 41, 1500 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Raesha J. Stevens, 25, 400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Wednesday

—Joseph L. Edwards, 43, Farmersburg. Booked 12:47 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Mary L. Roberts, 62, 400 block of West Trinity Avenue, Clinton. Booked 1:28 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.

—Natasha J. Coons, 32, 400 block of Illinois Street, Greencastle. Booked 3:07 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Jason A. Essex, 34, 1200 block of Rosedale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Stephanie M. Hapner, 39, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 a.m. Domestic battery, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.