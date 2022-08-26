Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 26, 2022

Aug. 26—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Aug. 24 and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Tracy L. May, 48, 900 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—David R. White, 59, 7700 block of East Red Cherry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 a.m. Court order.

—Aaron D. Deweese, 26, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary, residential entry and possession of stolen property.

—John J. Jones, 20, 3500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Kevin A. Roberts, 20, 10 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

—Brian K. Roberson, 31, 2900 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.

—Jalin J. Hulett, 19, no address available. Booked 2:38 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Abraham A. Cornelous, 31, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.

—Kevin R. Gregory, 33, 10 block of Southeast Washington, Jasonville. Booked 2:51 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Misty D. Chapman, 38, 200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Harold L. Clemons, 64, no address available. Booked 4 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to endangered adult, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.

—Angel M. Kluesner, 42, 200 block of Blackman Street, Clinton. Booked 4:02 p.m. Domestic battery.

—William Threlkeld III, 44, 3800 block of North Tracy, Terre Haute. Booked 9 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, false informing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license, refusal to submit to breath or chemical test, and altered interim license plate.

—Summerlyn G. Bullock, 21, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Anthony Duncan, 18, 1300 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy (two counts).

—Michael D. Johnson, 38, 300 block of North Church Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

—Stacey J. Mullis, 44, no address available. Booked 11:49 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Thursday

—Keith L. Hull, 38, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and invasion of privacy (two counts).

—Brian A. Long, 43, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 a.m. Disorderly conduct.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.