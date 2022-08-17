Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 17, 2022

Aug. 17—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Cornell L. Towles, 54, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Conversion; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—John J. Jones, 19, 3500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and criminal recklessness.

—Chad A. Jefferies, 25, 900 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Randy D. Dye, 57, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Robert E. Lenges, 31, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Residential entry.

—Zachary A. Bates, 20, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Scott W. Hiter, 49, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Ronald K. Cuffle, 36, 2100 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Sarah J. Poncar, 34, 200 block of 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Jayda M. Shannon, 19, 400 block of Cavendish Road, Indianapolis. Booked 10:21 p.m. Domestic battery and criminal mischief.

—Elizabeth L. Schick, 30, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Reelsville. Booked 11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Wednesday

—Justin A. Edmonson, 28, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 a.m. Burglary.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.