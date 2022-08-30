Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 30, 2022

Aug. 30—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

—Jermaine Adams, 50, no address available. Booked 3:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.

—Daniel S. Newton, 31, 100 block of North 36th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.

—Toby L. Cook, 40, 1900 block of U.S. 40, Greencastle. Booked 9:29 a.m. Court order.

—Lorna J. Cutter, 58, 1300 block of Winterberry Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 a.m. Dealing controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Heidi E. Gifford, 40, no address available. Booked 12:22 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.

—Troy A. Schmitt, 29, 2800 block of Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license (two counts), dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and reckless driving.

—Marvin D. Strong Jr., 34, 2400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, dealing in a look-alike substance, resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—James A. Stevens, 39, 4300 block of North 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling and theft.

—Brenda M. Sheppard, 55, 300 block of East Tennessee Street, Brazil. Booked 3:12 p.m. Fraud.

—Elias J. Garrett, 22, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Court order.

—Steven T. Czajka, 31, 200 block of Cruft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Michel A. Mason, 33, 100 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.

—Lamont M. Burks, 47, 200 block of Hendricks Place, Indianapolis. Booked 7:53 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Phillip D. Payne, 60, no address available. Booked 8:13 p.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Tuesday

—Nelson R. Fortune, 35, 400 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

—Michael S. Ferguson, 23, 3700 block of South Hampton Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Intimidation.

—Joe A. Wagle, 42, Light House Mission, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 a.m. Operating motor vehicle after being habitual traffic offender, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Brian Lee Cox II, 40, 2200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.