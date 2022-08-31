Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 31, 2022

Aug. 31—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Aug. 30 and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Jennifer L. Wilson, 54, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Kevin R. Gregory, 33, 10 block of Southeast Washington, Jasonville. Booked 2 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Lavane V. Mitchell, 35, Miami Correctional Facility, Miami. Booked 2:06 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.

—David E. Pasko, 18, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

—Amanda R. Olson, 35, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Harold E. Evans, 47, 2900 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Larry W. Jeffrey, 27, no address available. Booked 8:11 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Natasha M. Laney, 21, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Gerry N. Neidhamer, 31, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Residential entry (two counts) and failure to appear.

Wednesday

—Darion Smith, 20, 900 block of North Denny Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:12 a.m. Theft (two counts); auto theft; resisting law enforcement (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Jordan N. Laswell, 27, 10 block of West Jackson Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:13 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, false informing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Roy J. Charles, 29, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

—Rickey D. Kennedy, 45, 4400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

—Cora N. Hamilton, 49, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.

—Tianna M. Price, 21, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, auto theft, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Ray F. Patten, 49, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Rickey E. Church, 41, 10 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 a.m. Battery and strangulation.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.