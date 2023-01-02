Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 31, 2022

Jan. 1—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

* Tracy LeMay, 48, 4300 block of South 5 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.

* Billy W. Thomas, 43, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 p.m. Conversion.

* Clifford A. Baugh, 58, 2100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Theft.

* Richard J. Edwards, 37, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and criminal recklessness.

* Jay D. Wycoff, 30, 200 block of North 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance to minor, and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

* Forrest B. Thompson, 44, 1300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Domestic battery.

Thursday

* Larry D. Harris, 37, 1700 block of Thompson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Felon carrying a handgun, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

* Jesse C. Samm, 33, 1300 block of South Farmersburg Street, Pimento. Booked 4:31 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Anna M. Brinson, 22, 1400 block of South County Road 190 West, Jasonville. Booked 4:32 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Robert J. Jones, 61, no address available. Booked 11:37 a.m. Aggravated battery, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

* Brandi L. Ramos, 37, 9600 block of Coxville Road, Rosedale. Booked 12:47 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and intimidation.

* Timothy C. Ramos, 37, 9600 block of South Coxville Road, Rosedale. Booked 2:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation (two counts) and pointing loaded firearm at another person.

* Jeremy R. Baugh, 29, 2200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.

* Dwayne E. McMahan, 30, 200 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 4:46 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Andre D. Moody, 39, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, intimidation and domestic battery.

* Dylan E. Shank, 35, 10 block of West Honey Creek, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Millie L. East, 37, 100 block of North 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Summer Tucker, 38, 6600 block of North Pheasant Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* William C. Cooper, 40, 100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Failure to appear; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Jonah M. Wolfe, 26, 4500 block of South Redwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Crystal A. Church, 41, 100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; invasion of privacy; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Derek Jones, 34, 300 block of St. Ives Lane, Richton Park, Ill. Booked 9:59 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

Friday

* Michael Johnson, 20, 7300 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago, Ill. Booked 1:34 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness, residential entry and battery with serious bodily injury.

* Lance E. Sell, 51, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Steven P. Ridge, 28, 1900 block of East Lexington, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Brycen Z. Scank, 25, no address available. Booked 3:04 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Brea L. Mankin, 37, 200 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.