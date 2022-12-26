Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 25, 2022

Dec. 25—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

* Nicholas A. Reynolds, 43, 1300 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.

* Rebecca D. Elkins, 54, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Failure to appear and embezzlement.

* Nathan S. Ingram, 36, 2300 block of East Dogwood Avenue, Clinton. Booked 7:43 p.m. Criminal mischief and domestic battery.

Sunday

* Richard S. Blinzler, 56, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.