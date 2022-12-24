Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 23, 2022

Dec. 23—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* Kwame Townsend, 31, 10 block of Barnes Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 a.m. Theft of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, possessing paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Brian W. Acklin, 50, 2000 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 p.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.

* Jody A. Campbell, 46, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and conversion.

* Vanessa Nicoson, 26, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Conversion and counterfeiting.

* Robert J. Horsley, 32, 8200 block of East Indiana 42, Poland. Booked 4:22 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Franklin L. Johnson, 28, 1400 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling; burglary resulting in bodily injury; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and failure to return to lawful detention.

* Manual F. Rivera, 28, 1100 block of North U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 8:21 p.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and residential entry.

* Justin E. Kophazy, 24, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Disorderly conduct, battery (two counts) and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Friday

* Jacob E. Williams, 27, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime and battery with moderate bodily injury.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.