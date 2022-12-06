Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 5, 2022

Dec. 5—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

* Joshua K. Easton, 31, 1300 block of South All Street, Pimento. Booked 3:03 p.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon; domestic battery; strangulation; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Robert A. Nash, 53, Clay County Justice Center, Brazil. Booked 3:11 p.m. Theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Troy L. Vogel, 37, 1500 block of North Colfax Street, Brazil. Booked 3:11 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

* Rachel L. Fulk, 39, 2700 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Sunday

* Donald E. Rutledge, 47, 1400 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Kaylee K. Wilson, 21, 6100 block of South Kats Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Benjamin E. Cash, 34, 1200 block of South Bridgeton Road, Rockville. Booked 11:19 a.m. Court order.

Aaron L. Hires, 28, no address available. Booked 10:02 a.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass, invasion of privacy and possessing paraphernalia.

Vontrell D. Maxwell, 28, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 10:07 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.

Ryan Lawrence, 40, 800 block of East Main street, Greenwood. Booked 2:43 p.m. Habitual traffic violator (two counts).

—Todd J. Bailey, 58, 2300 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, affixing false or forged label to controlled substance prescription package, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance.

—Henry Coleman, 23, 4200 block of Grant Street, Moss Point, Mich. Booked 7:56 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, and strangulation.

—Andrea R. Garcia, 23, 100 block of Park Place Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Donald E. Morris Jr., 43, 3300 block of East Goldenrod Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Nathan L. Mitchell, 46, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

—Richard C. Fields, 43, 2400 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 p.m. Criminal mischief, conversion, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Monday

* Tonisha K. Maddox, 25, 600 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.