Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 22, 2022

Dec. 22—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

* William S. Matherly, 47, no address available. Booked 8:20 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, conversion and battery.

* Ralph E. Goff, 33, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

* Daniel Luben, 55, 1100 block of Bluejay Road, Fontanet. Booked 11:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Marco A. Polito, 44, 2200 block of Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Daniel Duran, 38, 600 block of South Vicksburg Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Check fraud.

* Trevor Fulk, 25, 2900 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 p.m. Court order.

* Shawn W. Wolfe, 49, 700 block of East 50th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:38 p.m. Theft.

* Alhadji D. Bayon, 25, 400 block of Crabtree Court, Indianapolis. Booked 5:43 p.m. Carrying handgun without a license.

* Melissa Johnson, 43, 2500 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

* Aaron Drake, 21, 3700 block of West County Road 850 North, Shelburn. Booked 7:12 p.m. Battery, battery resulting in bodily injury to endangered adult, criminal mischief, burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury, residential entry and intimidation.

* Phillip J. Kenmuir, 35, no address available. Booked 7:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Crystal N. Fureigh, 20, 2100 block of 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Jonathan R. Owens, 35, Palm Bay, Fla. Booked 9:53 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.

* Travis Moore, 28, no address available. Booked 10:55 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Eli D. Zukokas, 28, 300 block of North Colfax Street, Brazil. Booked 11:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Thursday

* Gregory M. Bracken, 23, 2700 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Improper or no tail or plate light; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; improper display of registration plate; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Connor S. Doyle, 29, 2900 block of University Avenue, Minneapolis, Minn. Booked 4:07 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.