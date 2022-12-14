Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 13, 2022

Dec. 13—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

Daniel Spicer, 41, 200 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Albert L. Elkins, 56, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Failure to appear.

Vincent E. Grimes, 52, 700 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Failure to appear.

Justin J. Whitlock, 29, 900 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Theft and possession of paraphernalia.

Troy Martin, 51, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Mats S. Alexander, 30, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Tyree Neal, 26, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Wesley C. Furgason, 25, 400 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Saturday

Jerry L. Jenkins, 37, 300 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery against a public safety official.

Julie Blake, 33, 100 block of East 1375 South, Clinton. Booked 1:16 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Derrick R. Goodwin, 39, 6400 block of Cox Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 a.m. Expired plates, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

David A. Washburn, 22, 700 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Story continues

Richard J. Edwards, 37, 2100 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 a.m. Criminal mischief.

Travis J. Kraemer, 31, Brazil. Booked 5:19 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Leslie E. Hughes, 61, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 a.m. Battery with bodily injury and possession of paraphernalia.

Christian Frye, 52, no address available. Booked 9:51 a.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).

Mats S. Alexander, 30, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 a.m. Public indecency and criminal trespass.

Devonce Whitesides, 28, 1900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

Brianna C. Velasquez, 25, 1900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and domestic battery.

Christopher Ott, 39, 600 block of Memorial Drive, Crawfordsville. Booked 1:51 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.

Jennica J. Bortz, 42, 10 block of North Main Street, Sullivan. Booked 2:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Miguel A. Dias, 20, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Sunday

Jeremy R. Butler, 35, 200 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Disorderly conduct.

Claudino J. Kabbany, 24, 400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Small claims warrant and possession of methamphetamine.

Tyler R. Gilbert, 28, 8100 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), criminal trespass and battery with moderate bodily injury.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.