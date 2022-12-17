Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 16, 2022

Dec. 16—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

Amy A. Redman, 35, 1400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Contempt of court.

Christopher S. Critchlow, 41, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 p.m. Failure to appear.

Jason M. Weir, 49, 400 block of Old U.S. 40 West, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Possession of syringe; dealing in methamphetamine (three counts); possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandy M. Clifton, 39, 1800 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury, and domestic battery.

Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 27, 3200 block of Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Theft (two counts) and conversion.

Joseph B. Hanrahan, 57, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Friday

Alexander N. Cooper, 23, no address available. Booked 2:11 a.m. Conversion.

Lacey N. Johnson, 30, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of stolen property, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.