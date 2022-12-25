Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 24, 2022

Dec. 24—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

* Joshua A. Porter, 19, 2300 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and false reporting.

* Nicholas A. Booker, 25, 2400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Nancy Donovan, 42, no address available. Booked 9:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Saturday

* Daniel L. Sappington, 30, 3800 block of East Ladika Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Deanthony J. Clark, 24, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 a.m. Burglary and battery resulting in bodily injury.

* Richard C. Fields, 43, 2400 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and invasion of privacy.

* Leslie E. Anderson, 28, no address available. Booked 5:23 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties, false informing, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.